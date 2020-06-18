A man accused of stealing the tip jar from Bright’s Candies on Monday and assaulting an employee who followed him into a downtown hotel where he had previously been banned pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Bail for Kyle K. Darby, 25, was set at $250, and his jury trial is scheduled for July 28, Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.
Darby reportedly stole the tip jar from the shop, 11 E. Main St., shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. According to police and court reports, an employee on the line with dispatch followed him, including passed the Second Avenue dispatch center where city employees were able to provide real-time details to Walla Walla Police Department officers.
Darby reportedly assaulted the employee with a skateboard as he entered the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, where he had previously been banned. The assault led authorities to increase the severity of the robbery charge, though the assault is not being further pursued.
He faces first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal trespassing charges.