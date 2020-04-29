A 72-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly exposing himself at the Fort Walla Walla Recreation Trail.
The Walla Walla Police Department responded at about 10:30 a.m. to the park on The Dalles Military Road to a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating.
An unidentified male victim told police he was walking along a nature trail when he approached a man blocking the path. The victim tried walking around, but the man “pulled out his penis and asked him if he wanted to play,” according to a release.
The man, later identified as Stanley Louis Grabinski, followed the victim who, while leaving the park, took photos of Grabinski and his car. The College Place Police Department located Grabinski near Myra Road and State Route 125.
Grabinski was arrested and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of indecent exposure.