Two officers were injured this morning while trying to detain a man, officials said.
At about 8 a.m., Walla Walla police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street for reports of two people fighting, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
Upon arrival, officers saw Jakob K.P. Johnson, 33, holding a large rock and yelling at another man, he said. Officers told Johnson to drop the rock, but he walked away from the officers. When they tried to arrest him, he put one officer in a headlock and hit another officer in the face while "flailing his hands," Knudson said.
Johnson was arrested for investigation of third-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer. The two officers received minor injuries.