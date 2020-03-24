A Walla Walla man charged after August 2018 standoff with police agreed Monday to terms for a continuance of his case for two years that includes facing automatic conviction if he violates conditions.
Luciano Castorena Jr., 32, was charged Walla Walla County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree unlawful firearm possession and unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon after police responded to the 800 block of North Ninth Avenue for a malicious mischief complaint.
A woman told police she heard people yelling and throwing rocks, some of which broke windows in her home. The officer then saw what appeared to be the barrel of a long gun pointing out of a nearby home.
Officers and SWAT members detained Castorena and his father, Luciano Castorena Sr., 58, who was under investigation for a 2015 shooting. The younger Castorena also had a gun charge in 2011, records stated.
Officers searched the home found a rifle, two sawed-off shotguns and a methamphetamine.
Castorena Jr. must comply with terms of court agreement through March 23, 2022, or face sentencing at a judge’s discretion. If he completes the agreement, he can plead guilty to unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon and the other two charges would be dismissed.
His conditions included not committing any crimes, obtaining a chemical dependency evaluation and following the treatment recommended.
Castorena's father originally was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and controlled substance, but made a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced in August 2019.