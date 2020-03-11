A man charged with child sex crimes in Walla Walla County Superior Court entered a stipulated order of continuance this week agreeing to follow terms for more than two years or be automatically convicted.
Christopher A. Pope, 29, was charged in December 2018 with third-degree child rape and another child sex crime. He pleaded not guilty in February 2019 and was allowed to remain out of jail pending trial, which was rescheduled several times.
Pope allegedly had sex when he was 16-19 years old with a girl he knew who was 11-14 years old, between 2010 and 2012, in Walla Walla.
He was in the U.S. Air Force when court documents were written and was interviewed by a military investigator.
The girl, now 24, reported the abuse to Child Protective Services in Chelan County, which forwarded the information in 2017 to Walla Walla police for investigation.
Pope’s charges remain the same, but they could be dismissed if he follows terms through May 12, 2022.
Those terms include not committing new crimes, obtaining a mental-health assessment and psycho-sexual deviancy evaluation, letting his attorney know about chemical-dependency or mental-health providers, having no contact with the victim, not consuming any illegal narcotics or unprescribed substances, paying $100 to Walla Walla County District Court and letting the district court clerk and his attorney know about address changes.
If Pope doesn’t follow these terms, he faces a standard sentencing range of 26-34 months in prison on each count, as his offender score is three. The maximum sentence for count one is 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine and for count two, it’s five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
A review hearing was scheduled Monday for Sept. 21.
Pope’s brother, Brandon E. Pope, 25, of Walla Walla, also was scheduled to enter a stipulated order of continuance on Monday, but it was continued to March 23. He was charged with first-degree child rape and another child sex crime.
Their father, Edward N. Pope, 55, of Kirkland, entered a stipulated order of continuance on Feb. 24 also related to sexual assault charges.