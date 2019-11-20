A Walla Walla man made a deal with prosecutors Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court regarding charges of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Emanuel N. Diaz, 25, entered the stipulated order of continuance, agreeing to comply with certain conditions until Nov. 18, 2020, or face conviction of third-degree attempted assault at a judge’s discretion.
If Diaz is compliant, his charges will be dismissed.
His brother and co-defendant, Romero A. Diaz, 25, who faced the same charges, was ordered to receive a mental-health evaluation in August at Eastern State Hospital.
Romeros Diaz also entered a stipulated order of continuance on Nov. 6 with similar conditions, except with an end date of Nov. 6, 2021, and would face conviction on all three charges at a judge’s discretion if he’s non-compliant.
On July 28, Walla Walla police responded to reports of a man trying to fight people at Apex Food & Deli on Alder Street, records stated.
The brothers allegedly assaulted an officer, records stated, and a patrol car was damaged.
A Taser was used on one of the brothers, as he was resisting arrest, according to a police report, and two officers sustained minor injuries.