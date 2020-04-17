A Walla Walla man whose multiple child rape charges were dismissed in 2019 has been accused of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and violating a no-contact/protection order.
Matthew T. Thomas, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Grape Street after his ex-girlfriend reported he had been communicating with her now 15-year-old daughter in a sexually explicit manner earlier this year.
The woman said she had intercepted messages with an app on her daughter’s phone. Besides explicit content, Thomas allegedly asked the teen to convince her mother to drop her accusations so he could return.
Thomas allegedly told the teen he wanted to marry and have children with her. The girl sent explicit messages to Thomas, too, records stated.
The texts corroborated the statements provided by the mother.
Thomas pleaded not guilty to four counts of third-degree child rape in September 2019. The charges were dismissed without prejudice in December because “the state would be unable to prove each element of each crime beyond a reasonable doubt due to the victim’s lack of cooperation,” records stated.
The case’s dismissal without prejudice allowed charges to be refiled in the future.
In the meantime, a protection order was placed against Thomas, barring him from communicating with the teenager, records stated.
Thomas’s first court appearance was Thursday and his bond was set at $30,000.