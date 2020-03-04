A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to deliberately starting a fire in his apartment.
Michael Lynn Krause, 62, reportedly lit something and threw it behind his couch on Dec. 10, according to documents, then threatened first responders with a knife.
Walla Walla firefighters arrived at 4:29 p.m. to Galbraith Gardens, 343 Catherine St., where smoke was in the first floor hallway. They called police when they learned “Krause intentionally set the fire and barricaded himself inside the complex library while armed with a knife,” Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an earlier email. “Krause was seen through a window by officers stabbing furniture with the knife.”
Krause left the library and walked toward officers with the knife, and “less lethal munitions were deployed,” striking and causing Krause to fall, Knudson wrote. The man then threw the knife toward officers.
Since Krause was unarmed then, officers took him to the hospital for treatment before booking him into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of first-degree burning and second-degree assault.
He was later charged with five counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and first-degree reckless burning, but made a plea agreement with prosecutors to have the first five dropped.
He will be sentenced in two weeks, according to Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Holce.