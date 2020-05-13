A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to amended charges of telephone harassment and stalking.
Hans R. Johnson, of Walla Walla, is scheduled to be sentenced May 29 at 8:45 a.m.
Johnson was originally charged with threats to bomb or injure property and stalking.
On Jan. 18 the Walla Walla Police Department was dispatched to WorthFit Studio on Main Street, where calls of a bomb in a backpack at the gym led to the building's evacuation.
Police searched the area, found a backpack and ultimately determined there was no threat. A reverse search of the telephone number identified the phone as being from Johnson, who several days before the threat had been spotted by the gym owner outside of her home. He had reportedly sent her “text messages about her business and personal life,” court records stated.
His membership had been revoked just before that, records stated, because he was “bothering other women.”
Johnson was found competent by psychologists, and the amended charges were filed.