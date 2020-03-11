A Walla Walla man admitted this week in Walla Walla County Superior Court to eluding, DUI and other charges stemming from a fight at Marcy’s Bar & Lounge in December.
David Zequeira, 39, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, driving under the influence, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after Walla Walla police responded Dec. 13 to a fight at the bar on Colville Street.
While responding at 11:32 p.m., an officer saw Zequeira’s silver SUV parked on Isaacs Avenue and several people on the sidewalk arguing, including Zequeira and Whitman College students, records stated.
When the officer parked with lights on behind the SUV, Zequeira allegedly got back in the vehicle and sped away, while a younger man told the officer a man had pointed a gun at his stomach, records stated. Another man, Walter Downing, put up his hands and stepped away from the sidewalk, records stated.
Zequeira drove his SUV up to 70 mph and struck the median at Isaacs Avenue and Rose Street, skidded into a curb, struck a crosswalk sign, spun and rolled the vehicle onto the driver’s side, records stated.
The officer commanded him to put up his hands, and Zequeira began flipping him off through the windshield, records stated. He then stood and got out through the front passenger window, continuing to flip off and swear at arriving officers, records stated.
Officers tried arresting him, but he got away, causing himself and an officer to roll into a nearby culvert. Another officer went down and helped arrest him. Zequeira allegedly smelled of alcohol, records stated, and was being too violent for field sobriety tests.
He was released on conditions from Walla Walla County Jail on Dec. 18.
On Monday, his sentencing was scheduled for April 6.