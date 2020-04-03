A Pasco man recently pleaded guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court to first-degree child molestation.
Jorge Treyes Alcazar, 65, was accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl he knew on May 30, 2018, in Touchet.
Treyes Alcazar failed a polygraph last June and then admitted to committing the alleged crime to authorities.
He was formally charged Nov. 4, 2019, and summoned to his first appearance in December. He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail with a $50,000 bond. He was released March 27 due to COVID-19 emergency rules handed down by the state Supreme Court.
He pleaded not guilty Dec. 12, and guilty on March 27.
Treyes Alcazar has no prior convictions in the U.S. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors said they’d recommend sentencing under the Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative if he agrees with the treatment, which can allow sex offenders to serve all or part of their sentence out of custody while participating in a sexual-deviancy treatment. If not, they would recommend 51 months confinement.
His sentencing will take place after a pre-sentence investigation takes place.