A Walla Walla man has been accused of making $1,097 in fraudulent charges on another man's debit card.
Dameon R. Casey, 34, was arrested Monday afternoon after police investigated a March 23 case.
A woman told the Walla Walla Police Department charges were made at Conoco on Ninth Avenue using her husband’s debit card after she lost the card. She said the suspect had made most of the fraudulent charges, including 14 in Walla Walla, totaling $1,097, including overdraft fees.
Charges also were made at Walgreens, which had surveillance footage that led officers to Casey.
He was arrested at his apartment on Seventh Avenue and taken to Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of second-degree theft, forgery, second-degree stolen property possession and second-degree identity theft.
He was released on conditions Tuesday morning after his first appearance in court.