A Walla Walla man is accused of stealing $6,720 in irrigation elbows from Nelson Irrigation and selling them as scrap metal.
Joseph A. Goins, 55, was charged with first-degree trafficking stolen property and first-degree stolen property possession Friday after officers learned of the irrigation elbows being sold for scrap at Stubblefield Salvage & Recycling.
Officers found the reportedly missing items from the Airport Road irrigation company at Stubblefield, records stated. Goins allegedly sold 24 pounds one day for $23.50 and 47 pounds another day for $47. Nelson Irrigation reported the retail value of the elbows at $1.68 each, and 4,000 of the parts were missing.
The 11th Avenue salvage company recorded Goins’ identification from his driver’s license, records stated. He was arrested on Dec. 30, records stated, after an officer contacted at his home and he refused to tell the officer where from he got the elbows and said “he should just arrest him.”
A later search of his home and vehicle found a box of new irrigation elbows and receipts from Stubblefield Salvage & Recycling, as well as Walla Walla Recycling, records stated.
Goins’ arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 27.