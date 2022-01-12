A Walla Walla man accused of stealing two credit cards from a mailbox and using them to make over $1,000 in purchases at Home Depot has been released to Oregon law enforcement on a fugitive warrant.
Dylan L. Cantrell, 19, is now being held at the Umatilla County Jail under investigation of two counts of probation violation and failure to appear.
His Oregon bail is set at $120,000.
Meanwhile in Walla Walla County, he faces charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree stolen property possession.
A trial date for his Walla Walla County charges is set for Feb. 23.
According to the Oregon warrant, Cantrell’s probation violations are connected with charges of stolen vehicle possession, unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
Cantrell’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Yasmeen Dalan, was also arrested in the investigation and faces the same charges in Washington as Cantrell. She was due in court Thursday, Jan. 13, for arraignment.
The two were arrested Dec. 24 after a man who lives on York Street just outside Walla Walla contacted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18 reporting he found his mailbox open and all the mail missing.
