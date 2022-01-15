A man charged with the rape of four women several years ago in Walla Walla County has been arrested in Florida and is being extradited here to stand trial.
Daniel Junior Pascual, whose listed address in court documents is Boynton Beach, Florida, is charged with six counts of second-degree rape.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Thursday, Jan. 13, that Pascual was being held in Palm Beach County, Florida, and has waived his right to an extradition hearing. Nagle said he expected the man to be in Walla Walla County by the end of the month.
Three of the six charges Pascual faces involve the same alleged victim. The other three involve a different alleged victim for each, court documents report.
The alleged rapes all occurred between 2014 and 2018.
According to the probable cause paperwork, an investigation of Pascual began on Jan. 15, 2021, when a woman in Renton, Washington, reported to police she had been raped by Pascual in 2018.
The woman told officers she decided to report the crime when another woman reached out to her saying she was a victim of Pascual too.
Renton Police Detective Scott Barfield contacted the second woman, who was able to provide him with names of more women who may have been victims of Pascual, including some in Walla Walla County.
She also told Barfield she found a 2016 rape investigation of Pascual by the College Place Police Department, according to the document.
Barfield contacted a woman living in Walla Walla County who is the alleged victim of three of the rape charges, according to the probable cause report.
She said she had been raped by Pascual twice while she was in a relationship with him and once more after they broke up. These alleged rapes took place between 2016 and 2018, the document states.
Barfield then contacted a woman who said she was raped by Pascual in 2015 when she was a student at Walla Walla University.
Barfield continued to interview more women — from both King and Walla Walla counties — who said they had been raped by Pascual.
While Barfield states in his report that he believes probable cause exists for 12 charges of second-degree rape and two charges of first-degree voyeurism, Nagle said last week that so far only the six charges in Walla Walla County have been filed.
He said any charges in King County would have to be filed there. And Pascual would have to stand trial there for those allegations.
Pascual was arrested in Palm County, Florida, and booked into jail there on Dec. 14, 2021.
Second-degree rape is a Class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
