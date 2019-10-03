A Walla Walla man accused of trying to rob a downtown business with a tomahawk has been ordered to get competency evaluation.
Shane T. Barnett, 32, was arrested Sept. 17 after he tried stealing an item from Book & Game on Main Street while armed with the weapon, according to court records.
Barnett allegedly left the store with a display item, but a shop worker saw him and tried stopping him. However, he pushed her to the ground, records stated. Another person also followed him, records stated, and the two caught up to him in his vehicle, where police responded. Barnett then threw the tomahawk under the vehicle’s front passenger seat, and police seized it. He was charged with second-degree robbery.
Barnett posted his $5,000 bail on Sept. 20.
He was ordered to get a competency evaluation on Sept. 26, after which he will be scheduled for arraignment.