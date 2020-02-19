Walla Walla man receives two years in prison for drugs, stolen property possession

A Walla Walla man accused of child rape and other felonies was sentenced Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, after more than two months of delays, for amended charges of drugs and stolen property possession.
Clarence G.C. Gunter, 38, made an Alford plea — not admitting guilt, but knowing prosecutors could prove guilt — on Dec. 9, 2019. This week he was sentenced to just over two years in prison.
He was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree child rape, first-degree attempted child rape, first-degree child molestation, indecent liberties, second-degree stolen property possession, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia.
These were amended charges from the original, with the rape counts added.
However, Gunter made an Alford plea to three counts of second-degree stolen property possession and meth possession.
On Tuesday, defense attorney Jesse Montagnino asked for another continuance, as he said he believed a witness testimony would enable Gunter to withdraw one of his guilty pleas.
However, Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Holce argued sentencing had been delayed two months already, and the witness testimony in question “would not support his assertion he could withdraw a guilty plea.”
Gunter asked Judge Scott Wolfram for the lower range of his sentence, which, with his offender score of more than nine, gave him a standard sentencing range of 22-29 months in prison for counts one through three and 12-24 months on count four.
Montagnino referred to the case as a “fight.”
“We put on the gloves,” he said, referring to getting the defendant fewer charges and a lower sentence.
But Gunter refused to meet with an assessor for possible enrollment in a residential drug treatment program, documents stated, preferring to complete his prison sentence rather than partake in drug treatment.
The judge decided sentencing would not be delayed, giving Gunter the midpoint of his sentencing range, 25 ½ months in prison, on counts one through three, and 24 months on count four, all running concurrently (or simultaneously) and minus 334 days of credit for time served.
The sentence also included no contact with the victims and $500 in fines and fees.
The state dismissed the child molestation charges without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed later, due to concerns over the child’s psychological well-being, according to Holce.
Gunter allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who was 11 years old when she stayed overnight in March, records stated.
When the girl reported the assault, police learned Gunter had a felony warrant and searched buildings on March 19 in the 2000 block of Elk Horn Road, where he was staying. The Walla Walla Regional SWAT team was called to help search. While there, police found more evidence.