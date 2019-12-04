A Kennewick man accused of raping and assaulting a Walla Walla woman in 2017 after meeting her on a dating app, entered a stipulated order of continuance Monday.
Ezequiel Mondragón, 24, was charged June 7, 2018, with second-degree rape and fourth-degree assault, after a woman told police he had raped her on Dec. 27 or 28, 2017, in her home, records stated.
The woman said she met Mondragón on a dating app, records stated, and the two met at her home. He told police the sex was consensual, records stated.
A sexual assault examination of the victim at Providence St. Mary Medical Center showed injuries consistent with possible rape, records stated.
Mondragón was summoned to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court on July 30, 2018. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 13, 2018, and his trial was set for October 2018. However, it was delayed several times for various reasons.
On Monday, he entered a stipulated order of continuance, agreeing to certain terms until Dec. 3, 2021. If Mondragón fails to meet those term, he will face a judge or judge pro tempore, who will decide whether he’s guilty based on evidence without a trial.
If he’s compliant, the charges will be dismissed, records stated. The terms included a mental-health and chemical-dependency evaluation, no contact with the victim, keeping the court notified of any address changes, and paying $100.
A hearing was scheduled to review his compliance on March 9, 2020.