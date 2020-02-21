Man accused of neighbor harassment, deputy assault

A Prescott man is accused of assault and cutting his neighbor’s fence and cable lines in January after authorities were called to a home on B Street in Prescott for malicious mischief and order violations.
Michael J. Wolfson, 73, faces third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of violating an anti-harassment order, second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He posted a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 24.
One of Wolfson’s neighbors told Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 11 that Wolfson had cut the neighbor’s electric fence and satellite dish cable in several places. The neighbor also showed authorities a video from his porch camera taken in late January of Wolfson cutting the wires, records stated.
The neighbor and his wife also had anti-harassment orders against Wolfson and his girlfriend, records stated, forbidding them to enter their property.
While there, deputies heard Wolfson and his girlfriend arguing and went to the home, records stated. Wolfson answered the door, screamed obscenities and turned to go back inside, reported stated.
When deputies told Wolfson he was under arrest, he grabbed a baseball bat near the door and threatened deputies while screaming at them. Deputies aimed their guns as they backed away while Wolfson raised and lowered the bat, still screaming. He then went back inside, according to court records.
Deputies prepared to treat the situation as a barricaded suspect, but Wolfson emerged from the home empty-handed. While being arrested he became resistant, and several deputies struggled with him on the ground.
Wolfson’s girlfriend told deputies she didn’t want their help, records stated, and appeared uninjured.