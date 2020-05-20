A 20-year-old man accused of molesting a minor appeared Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Maxwell S. Shelton was arrested Thursday at Master's Ranch-West on Jubilee Lane in Prescott after Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alleged sex offense.
Shelton reportedly sent nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl, grabbed her buttocks and sent her explicit text messages, according to records.
Shelton told deputies the girl had reciprocated photos, and he admitted sending the photo to her from his phone.
Law enforcement was reportedly called after the messages were seen by staff on Shelton's phone.
When deputies arrived, they noticed a laceration on Shelton's eye. Master's Ranch-West Director David Bosley said the injury resulted as staff detained Shelton before the arrival of law enforcement.
The injury prompted deputies to seek care for Shelton at Providence St. Mary Medical Center before he was taken to Walla Walla County Jail.
Shelton was arrested for investigation of third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and housed at the jail with a $10,000 bond.