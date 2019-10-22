A Pasco man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to fatally shooting his co-worker in Wallula.
Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 29, was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot to death Leopoldo Nunez Parra on Oct. 9.
Nunez Parra’s family tried to listen to the accused man’s plea Monday, but their request to Judge Pro Tem Michael Mitchell asking for the Spanish interpreter to stay in the courtroom was denied because Chavez Beltran spoke English.
Mitchell scheduled Chavez Beltran’s trial for Dec. 17.
Chavez Beltran allegedly told Walla Walla dispatch at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 9 that “he had shot someone in the head who he said tried to take his gun,” court records stated. Chavez Beltran allegedly said, “he had shot the male in the head twice and believed he was dead.”
Sheriff’s deputies found Nunez Parra dead when they arrived at Hanging H Farm, near Attalia East Road off U.S. Highway 12. He was in the driver’s seat of a 2006 white Ford F550, with the engine running and the gear still shifted to drive.
Chavez Beltran told deputies he had shot Nunez Parra11 times and that Nunez Parra had said “no” and put his hands in front of his face.
The accused man also said the two had exchanged derogatory words, and Chavez Beltran thought Nunez Parra was “intimidating him,” records stated. Chavez Beltran told deputies he carried a .9 mm Taurus pistol in his waistband to work and had used the gun during the alleged crime.
Chavez Beltran was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on Oct. 10 and has a $1 million bond.