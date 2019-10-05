DAYTON — A Port Angeles man has been charged with vehicular assault after he allegedly ran over and dragged his girlfriend about 30 feet under his car.
Corey A. Shaw, 34, allegedly was drinking and smoking marijuana Wednesday evening before he and his girlfriend, Rischelle Heaton, 32, backed out of a driveway in a Dodge Magnum on the 100 block of West Richmond Avenue in Dayton, records stated.
Witnesses told police the car had no lights on and the driver, Shaw, revved the engine before speeding down the road, records stated. Witnesses also told police they saw the two get out of the car and argue, then saw Shaw get back into the car, but not Heaton, and heard screaming shortly afterward.
First responders noticed hair and blood on the road and blood on Heaton’s head, records stated. Shaw had trouble walking, records stated, and told police he “just couldn’t remember” what happened. Police measured Heaton had been dragged about 30 feet before the car stopped, records stated.
Heaton was taken to Dayton General Hospital, but later flown to a Spokane hospital due to her injuries, records stated.
Shaw was arrested for investigation of DUI, vehicular assault and first-degree assault, but formally charged Thursday with vehicular assault, according to Columbia County Legal Administrator Michelle McCleary. The charge includes DUI, she said, along with substantial bodily harm and operating a vehicle with disregard for the safety of others.
His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9.