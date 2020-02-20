A Prescott man was accused of assault and cutting his neighbor’s fence and cable lines in January after authorities were called to a home on B Street for malicious mischief and order violations.
Michael J. Wolfson, 73, was charged Friday with third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of violating an anti-harassment order, second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
He posted a $5,000 bond on Friday, and his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 24.
One of Wolfson’s neighbors told Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 11 that Wolfson had cut the neighbor’s electric fence and satellite dish cable in several places. The neighbor also showed authorities a video from his camera porch light taken in late January of Wolfson cutting the wires, records stated.
The neighbor and his wife also had anti-harassment orders against Wolfson and his girlfriend, records stated, forbidding them to enter their property.
While there, deputies heard Wolfson and his girlfriend allegedly fighting and went to the home, records stated. Wolfson didn’t answer at first. When he finally did, he screamed some obscenities and turned to go back inside, reported stated.
When deputies told Wolfson he was under arrest, he allegedly grabbed a baseball bat from inside the front door and threatened deputies while screaming at them.
Deputies aimed their guns at him as they backed away while he raised and lowered the bat, still screaming. He then allegedly went back inside the home, according to court records.
Deputies took cover outside of the home, prepared to treat the situation as a police barricade, but Wolfson emerged from the home empty-handed. However, while being arrested Wolfson became resistant, and several deputies struggled with him on the ground.
Wolfson’s girlfriend told deputies she didn’t want their help, records stated, and appeared uninjured.