Bail was set at $1 million this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a man accused of fatally shooting his co-worker Wednesday night in Wallula.
Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 29, was arrested and booked into Walla Walla County Jail early Thursday for investigation of second-degree murder involving the death of Leopoldo Nunez Parra, according to Richard Schram, chief deputy with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Besides setting bail this morning, Judge John Lohrmann appointed defense attorney Robin Olson to represent Chavez Beltran. Just beforehand, Chavez Beltran began speaking out of turn.
“You need to talk to your lawyer first,” Lohrmann cautioned him.
Chavez Beltran allegedly told Walla Walla dispatch at 6:50 p.m. that “he had shot someone in the head who he said tried to take his gun,” court records stated. Chavez Beltran allegedly said “he had shot the male in the head twice and believed he was dead.”
Sheriff’s deputies found Nunez Parra dead when they arrived at Hanging H Farm, near Attalia East Road off U.S. Highway 12. He was in the driver’s seat of a 2006 white Ford F550, with the engine running and the gear still shifted to drive.
Chavez Beltran told deputies he had shot Nunez Parra 11 times and that Nunez Parra had said “no” and put his hands in front of his face.
The arrested man also said the two had exchanged derogatory words, and Chavez Beltran thought Nunez Parra was “intimidating him,” records stated. Chavez Beltran told deputies he carried a .9 mm Taurus pistol in his waistband to work and had used the gun during the alleged crime.