Man accused of fatal stabbing pleads innocent

A man accused of stabbing to death a Walla Walla woman and stealing her car in March 2019 pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Brandon J. Crispi, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and vehicle theft after he allegedly stabbed Lorelie Carver, 56, in her home at 1250 The Dalles Military Road, records stated, then drove her car to Oregon, where he surrendered to authorities. He was then extradited to Walla Walla.
Crispi’s competency has been in question, but he apparently was deemed capable for trial after numerous examinations and on Monday entered his pleas. His trial was scheduled for March 3-4.
Police found Carver dead in her home about 1:50 p.m. on March 1. Her employer had asked police to check on the woman after she failed to show up for work, according to court records.
Officers found her on a bed in a back room of the house. An autopsy confirmed she had been stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Crispi, who had allegedly been living with Carver, surrendered to Oregon State Police in Ontario around the same time police found Carver’s body.
He was driving Carver’s 2016 Toyota Camry, according to records. He also had a red-handled, serrated knife with him and had cuts on his hands and blood on his pants, records stated.
He told police “God told him to kill (Carver) because she was a Wiccan,” according to court records.
Walla Walla police said Carver’s parents told them the woman met Crispi online. He had been homeless in San Francisco, and she was trying to help him, records stated.
Crispi has been in the Walla Walla County Jail since his extradition March 4 with a $500,000 bond.