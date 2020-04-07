A man accused of causing a house fire in Walla Walla, then crashing into a gate and a parked truck in College Place appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning.
Adam K. Dickinson, 32, of Walla Walla, allegedly lit a metal gas can near the back of a home at 209 Bennett St. just before 6:21 a.m. Monday. Walla Walla Fire Department Chief Bob Yancey said crews responded and found the can “with burn/scorch marks on the back of the home.”
Police also responded and began looking into the cause, along with Fire Department arson investigators, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
Meanwhile, Dickinson drove to College Place, where he allegedly plowed through the front gate of the Walla Walla University Plant Service’s maintenance lot at 720 SW Bade Ave. He struck a parked truck, then got out and punched through a window of a parked trailer, according to College Place Police Officer Dylan Schmick.
College Place officers and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:26 a.m. to reports of an erratic driver, he wrote in a release. They found Dickinson in his vehicle on the phone with dispatchers and bleeding from a large laceration on his right arm.
He “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance” and had trouble communicating, but admitted to causing the parking lot damage while “looking for a missing female,” Schmick wrote.
Dickinson was evaluated by medics and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
He was later arrested for investigation of second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespassing, and first-degree arson.