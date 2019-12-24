A Walla Walla man accused of molestation and other child sex crimes appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court and was allowed to remain out of jail on his own recognizance.
Corey A. Howard, 50, was charged in November with first-degree molestation and other child sex crimes between September 2007 and January 2009, after a now-15-year-old girl he knew told her mother and detectives about the alleged crimes earlier this year.
The girl’s mother reported the allegations to the Department of Children, Youth and Families, which already was involved with Howard on other matters, records stated. DCYF employees forwarded their report to the Walla Walla Police Department, records stated, where officers investigated.
The girl told police Howard allegedly had inappropriately touched her and made her do the same to him when she was between 3 and 5 years old, records stated.
She also told police she was concerned Howard now was spending time alone with another girl and would do the same to her, records stated.
Her boyfriend encouraged her to tell adults about the alleged crimes, and he also told police that Howard had physically assaulted the girl, records stated.
Howard told police he had been deployed from August 2008 to September 2009, records stated.
On Wednesday, Howard appeared and was allowed to remain out of jail on his own recognizance, but with certain conditions, including not contacting those younger than 18 except as allowed in a dependency case.
His original first appearance Monday had to be moved because Judge Scott Wolfram had a conflict in the case, and Howard didn’t appear in court Tuesday.
Defense attorney Janelle Carman appeared to represent Howard and entered a request for disclosure of material, including statements, communications, and reports involving Howard and the investigation so far.
His arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 30.