A Walla Walla man facing child sex charges was allowed out of Walla Walla County Jail on conditional release last week.
Samuel J. Flowers, 38, was charged with second- and third-degree child molestation in November 2018 and first-degree child molestation and other child sex crimes last month.
He was released from jail Wednesday on conditions, including living at a specific address on house arrest except for legal, medical and emergency appointments, records stated. His wife is allowed to visit occasionally, but he isn’t permitted to be with people younger than age 18, records stated.
His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
In the case against Flowers this year, he was accused of molesting a girl he knew who was 11 at the time of the alleged crime in 2016, records stated. He had been released from jail in December 2018 awaiting trial in the previous child sex case.
In the previous case, Flowers was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, after being accused of inappropriately touching two girls he knew sometime in 2013, 2014, 2017 and/or 2018.
He pleaded not guilty Dec. 3, 2018. His $100,000 bail was lifted the same month, and he was released on conditions.
His trial was scheduled for Nov. 19 in this case.