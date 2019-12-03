A College Place man appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday after being accused of breaking into his former girlfriend’s home, punching her and trying to strangle her.
Lot J.R. Butler, 20, was arrested Friday night in the 200 block of Southeast Roseville Lane in College Place for investigation of second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary.
He was formally charged Monday with the same, with the domestic violence enhancement added to each.
College Place police responded to the area at 11:25 p.m., after witnesses told dispatch about a physical domestic dispute, records stated. When officers arrived, Butler was there and the woman had a swollen, bloody nose, a bump on her forehead, red marks on her neck and blood on her clothing, records stated.
Butler told police he didn’t want to talk to them without a lawyer, records stated. The woman said she had a “new friend” at her home when Butler appeared unannounced and upset.
Butler broke a sliding-glass window and attacked the friend, who fought back, but eventually was forced to leave, the woman said.
Butler then forced her into his van, but she escaped, ran back into the home, shut and locked the door, she said. But he returned and forced his way back in, records stated.
Butler allegedly forced her into the bedroom, where he punched her repeatedly, records stated, and put her in a “choke hold” so she couldn’t breathe.
Two children in the home slept through the alleged assault and were uninjured, according to records. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Police said they believed the property damage was more than $750.
On Monday, Butler’s bond was set at $25,000, and attorney Jesse Montagnino was appointed to represent him.