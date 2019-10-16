A Burbank man has been accused of allegedly trying to change a neighbor’s video footage of his mother possibly committing a crime.
Christopher Beltran-Lopez, 19, was arrested Friday afternoon for investigation of tampering with a witness, after he allegedly asked his neighbor to delete video of his mother, records stated.
The crime stemmed from when Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call Oct. 7 on Main Street in Burbank. After deputies left the scene, Beltran-Lopez called one, asking what had happened, records stated, so the deputy told him he was waiting for video footage from his neighbor about the incident.
The deputy told the neighbor not to give Beltran-Lopez the video.
Beltran-Lopez allegedly asked the neighbor to delete scenes with his mother possibly breaking his stepfather’s car’s window, records stated.
Beltran-Lopez was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail Friday, but was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.