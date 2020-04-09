A 24-year-old Walla Walla man has been accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at a woman he dated.
Ernesto Moreno was arrested after the woman told police on Tuesday he had assaulted her during the past couple of days and wouldn’t let her out of his vehicle that morning while he punched her repeatedly in the head.
He also allegedly pointed a gun at her while they were in an apartment on Sunday and Monday.
His first court appearance was Wednesday morning, where his bond was set at $25,000.
Surveillance video at the apartment complex showed Moreno enter the complex and punch the woman in the head, records stated.
While she was being evaluated by medics, an officer saw Moreno driving and took him into custody. He told officers he punched his girlfriend because she was accusing him of being with another woman, records stated. He also said her landlord had forbidden him legally from the property, but denied pointing a gun at her or refusing to let her out of the car.
The woman suffered a mild concussion, swollen face, bump on her head and other injuries, records stated.
He was housed in the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of domestic violence charges including second-degree assault and second-degree trespassing as well as two counts of unlawful imprisonment and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.