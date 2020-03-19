A 33-year-old man has been accused of assaulting two men and smashing a car’s window with a wrench.
Arryan M. Henderson was arrested Monday afternoon in Pioneer Park on Alder Street, after he started yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her fiance, which escalated, records stated.
He then grabbed a wrench from his truck, smashed the window of the fiance’s car, hit a man in the back of the head and struck the fiance on his forearm, records stated.
Henderson was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of two counts second-degree assault and one of third-degree harassment. His first court appearance was Tuesday, where his bond was set at $20,000.