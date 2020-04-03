Handcuffed
A supermarket fight ended with one arrest for investigation of assault Monday.

Willie G. Henderson, 61, and a 35-year-old man were in the altercation just before 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave., according to the Walla Walla Police. The men told police different stories on who initiated the attack and whether weapons were involved.

However, police found a three-foot long chain with a bolt on one end in Henderson’s vehicle. They also reviewed store security camera footage that showed Henderson allegedly starting a verbal altercation. It showed him allegedly getting the chain from his vehicle and striking the younger man with it.

Henderson was arrested for investigation of second-degree assault and taken to Walla Walla County Jail. His first court appearance was Tuesday, where his bond was set at $20,000.

