A man has been accused of several assaults after a series of events that started with threats to shoppers at Walmart and ended with him running a vehicle off the road with his father, wife and child inside.
Kenneth W. Bowen, 25, of Walla Walla, was arrested for investigation of first-degree assault, vehicular assault and reckless driving on Friday.
He had his first court appearance Monday, when his bond was set at $75,000.
College Place police officers responded to Walmart on Friday morning after Bowen allegedly made comments about killing people while knocking items off shelves, records stated.
A Crisis Response Team member spoke with Bowen. Later, however, he threatened the child at home and was heard by neighbors yelling at his family members.
His wife, her father-in-law and the boy got into a car and tried to leave. Bowen allegedly tried blocking her and grabbed a rifle, which he pointed at the neighbors before leaving it at the home, getting in his own car and chasing the three, according to the report.
Walla Walla police were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. to Rose and Palouse streets, where Bowen had crashed into his father’s car while attempting to run the vehicle off the road.
His father told police he had been heading for the police station. Police arrested Bowen and took him to the Walla Walla County Jail.
Walla Walla police also searched the man’s home and found a .22 caliber rifle.