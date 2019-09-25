A Milton-Freewater woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in June waived extradition this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court, after spending more than a month in Walla Walla County Jail.
Shayla F. Record-Tsosie, 22, is accused of killing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital.
Record Tsosie was arrested Aug. 14 by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant for investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use. She was taken to Walla Walla County Jail awaiting extradition.
Her bail was set at $5 million.
Record-Tsosie now will be taken to Umatilla County Jail, likely within the next few days.
Milton-Freewater police and medics responded to 911 calls at 12:24 a.m. June 21 to the couple’s home. Medics took Rodriguez Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but he was transferred and died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.