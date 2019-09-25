A Milton-Freewater woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in June waived extradition this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court, after spending more than a month in Walla Walla County Jail. 

Shayla F. Record-Tsosie, 22, is accused of killing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital. 

Record Tsosie was arrested Aug. 14 by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant for investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use. She was taken to Walla Walla County Jail awaiting extradition. 

Her bail was set at $5 million. 

Record-Tsosie now will be taken to Umatilla County Jail, likely within the next few days.

Milton-Freewater police and medics responded to 911 calls at 12:24 a.m. June 21 to the couple’s home. Medics took Rodriguez Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but he was transferred and died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

