MILTON-FREEWATER — Police are looking for a man who robbed a grocery store at gunpoint Monday night on Eighth Avenue.
Officers arrived at 8:36 p.m. to Neighborhood Groceries at 209 NW Eighth Avenue, where an employee told them a man had brandished a firearm and demanded money, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The clerk handed over $600 from the cash register and the suspect fled. No one was injured.
The suspect is described as possibly a white male about 6 feet tall and 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and a black beanie. Anyone with information can call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511.