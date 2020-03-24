STOCK: Criminal
Photo by Luis Villasmil on Unsplash

MILTON-FREEWATER — Police are looking for a man who robbed a grocery store at gunpoint Monday night on Eighth Avenue.

Officers arrived at 8:36 p.m. to Neighborhood Groceries at 209 NW Eighth Avenue, where an employee told them a man had brandished a firearm and demanded money, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.

The clerk handed over $600 from the cash register and the suspect fled. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as possibly a white male about 6 feet tall and 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and a black beanie. Anyone with information can call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.