A Walla Walla man with multiple felony violations, who recently pleaded guilty to other felonies, reportedly ripped apart an antique courtroom in the Walla Walla Post Office, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Lucas C. Warneka, 41, had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, March 26.
According to court documents, Walla Walla police officers responded to the Walla Walla Post Office around 4:35 p.m., Thursday, because staff had called in a report of a man who was destroying the property.
When police arrived, they found Warneka in the historic federal courtroom upstairs. Officers found destroyed antique furniture, doors and flooring in the room and Warneka on the ground, smashing a drawer.
Officers said they arrested Warneka without incident. The damage is estimated to be in excess of $5,000, the documents stated.
According to the documents, Warneka told police while he was being driven to the jail that he believed the old courtroom was his and he’d been denied his property.
The old courtroom at the Post Office is no longer in use but has been preserved as a piece of Walla Walla history.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson set Warneka’s bail at $10,000 for one count of first-degree malicious mischief and one count of failure to comply.
Johnson also revoked any pretrial release options for Warneka’s most recent felony harassment case, scheduled for jury trial April 26.
Warneka has a lengthy criminal history in the county and has been apprehended multiple times in the past year for violating release agreements.