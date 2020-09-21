A Walla Walla man was arrested Friday afternoon for investigation of first-degree child molestation and four counts of possession of child pornography.
Bruce R. Record, 66, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday morning. The court released him without bail, subject to conditions, according to county Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Information about those conditions and when Record will appear in court again were not available today.
A parent reported the allegations of child molestation against Record on Aug. 11 to the Walla Walla Police Department, according to court documents. Record denied the allegations when interviewed by police.
After another person gave a statement to police on Aug. 26, however, accusing Record of showing pornography to their child about a year ago, police executed a search warrant and found sexually explicit photos of a minor on Record's cell phone, according to court documents.