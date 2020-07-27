A 49-year-old man appeared Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court after being arrested for investigation of second-degree attempted murder, a domestic-violence crime of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Donnie R. Workman, of Walla Walla, allegedly damaged several household items, assaulted and tried shooting a family member after this person refused to give him money for tobacco, records stated.
Walla Walla County deputies Thursday morning found the victim with injuries on the arms and a broken AR-10 semi-automatic rifle in the home that Workman used as a club to destroy objects when he wasn't able to get a round in the chamber to shoot the victim, according to records.
Workman fled in his vehicle but was located on foot several blocks away and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bail.