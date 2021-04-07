A Burbank man told police he was high on cocaine when he allegedly wielded an ax and surprised residents at several properties on Hanson Loop on Tuesday night, according to Walla Walla County Superior Court documents.
Agustin Rodriguez Vazquez, 33, is accused of first-degree burglary. According to court documents, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies and Pasco Police Department officers responded to Burbank's Hanson Loop around 7:37 p.m. because a family called 911 saying there was a man they didn't know in their garage with an ax.
When deputies and police arrived, other 911 calls were received of a man running through other properties in the area, approaching people and saying strange things, documents stated.
Deputies saw Rodriguez Vazquez by the side of a road and told him to lie down. Deputies said he complied but seemed very confused, according to the documents.
The Burbank man allegedly told deputies, while he was in their patrol car, that he had "taken cocaine with his friend ... who lives near chicken little, and someone broke in and murdered (him)."
Rodriguez Vazquez didn't have the alleged ax with him, but deputies found an ax that matched the description leaning against a fence nearby — it measured about 28 inches long with a wooden handle, deputies noted in their report.
Deputies went to the home where Rodriguez Vazquez said he lived and found the man he had told them was murdered, but the man was alive and unharmed.
The family who initially called 911 told deputies that Rodriguez Vazquez broke into their garage, caused some damage and was speaking of someone coming to get him, according to documents.
He was evaluated and cleared by paramedics and then arrested and booked into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of burglary. He had his first appearance in court Wednesday morning, and Judge Brandon L. Johnson set bail at $10,000.
His attorney, Robin Olson, requested a competency evaluation be performed by Comprehensive Health of Walla Walla and that his client be brought back to court Friday morning, pending the evaluation. Johnson granted the request.