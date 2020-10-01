A local man allegedly molested multiple girls at a birthday party at his home west of Prescott and was later beaten up by the girls' fathers, according to documents from Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Gerardo Gonzalez Ortiz, 44, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on one charge of first-degree child molestation — a Class A felony.
He was scheduled to have his first appearance in court Thursday morning.
According to the probable cause statement from arresting deputies, Gonzalez Ortiz held the party on May 30 at his home in the Vista Hermosa housing complex adjacent to FirstFruits Farms.
Four young girls, all under the age of 12, complained that Gonzalez Ortiz touched them inappropriately throughout the night.
When confronted about the situation, Gonzalez Ortiz reportedly got frustrated and told everyone to go home, reports stated.
Gonzalez Ortiz waived his Miranda rights and vehemently denied all of the allegations against him, according to the documents.
He said two of the fathers came back to his house the night of the party and assaulted him, but he said he was confused about why they did that and denied their allegations.
A mother of one of the girls was able to obtain a sexual assault protection order against Gonzalez Ortiz before his arrest.
Similar allegations against Gonzalez Ortiz involving a little girl were reported in Mexico about 10 years ago, according to court documents, but no specifics on that case were available to deputies.