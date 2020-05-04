Amid growing national concern about the affect that pandemic-related stay-home orders might be having on people in domestic-violence situations, numbers locally have varied depending on the agency responding.
And many rooms at the YWCA’s shelter are empty when they normally aren’t.
It’s a concerning situation, according to Anne-Marie Schwerin, YWCA executive director, because that may mean those needing services are either afraid to get help because their abuser is constantly home due the stay-home order or afraid of exchanging a scary situation for a potentially scarier one at the shelter.
YWCA Walla Walla’s domestic violence and sexual assault resource center offers a domestic violence shelter, counseling, support groups, advocacy, information and more.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office had six domestic violence calls in March 2019 and 19 in March of this year. However, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to five physical and six verbal domestic violence calls in March 2019 and three physical and six verbal this year.
The Walla Walla County deputies responded to more than double the number this year, while Columbia County had slightly fewer incidents this year.
But the Walla Walla Police Department’s domestic-violence related numbers were significantly down this year, with 94 calls between January and March 2019 and 41 for the same months in 2020.
These numbers, however, only take into consideration a portion of the pandemic, said Chalese Rabidue, domestic violence advocate for the WWPD.
Rabidue said part of her role is to help domestic-violence survivors in various ways, whether she responds to the scene or follows up on a police report. Officers respond to about three calls per day that could be classified as domestic violence, she said, but they were often classified as something else in the end.
“The statistics are only through the end of March,” she said. “They don’t really reflect enough. I just don’t think it points to any one thing.”
She added she’d like to see the numbers through April, which might give a better indication.
However, Rabidue said Child Protective Services weren’t getting as many calls as they usually do this time of year, pointing to the possibility of crimes not being reported, as children might be around their abuser more rather than at school or elsewhere.
She also said someone leaving their abusive situation during the pandemic was even harder than in “normal” circumstances. For instance, she said, people trying to make ends meet couldn’t have someone watch their children at the shelter while they worked.
“This must makes it 10 times worse than it already is,” she said, adding that getting anything done in court besides emergency no-contact orders was difficult due to the court’s rules during the pandemic. Getting no contact orders served now was difficult, too, she said, because the WWPD was trying to protect officers from the virus.
But before no-contact orders were served, calls had to be made.
And, even if calls were made for help, those calls didn’t necessarily translate to shelter stays, Schwerin said, because it usually takes a neighbor or friend to help someone transition — even when there was no pandemic and the abuser wasn’t present.
Schwerin said she expects the YWCA will fill its 21-adult capacity when the pandemic is over, just as it does after the Christmas holidays. Now, she said it’s about 66% full.
“If you’re in the same room or one room over from your abuser, it’s really hard to call the shelter,” she said. “It’s not necessarily safe to do that.”
Also abusers often control victims’ phones, so they have no communication means, she said. Many waited until they were alone to call or asked others to use their phones so the perpetrator couldn’t see who they contacted, she said.
And the abuse tends to escalate when the perpetrator is home more, as is likely happening now, during the stay-home order, she said.
People can’t go to work, the gym, the park or anywhere else to let out their frustrations, she said, and are pent-up at home with their victim or victims.
On top of that, the unknowns of COVID-19 add to people’s frustrations or may make them feel they need to control something or someone even more.
“With all this information flying around about COVID, they (victims) stay in that situation because it’s what they know, even if it isn’t good,” she said.
But within the past month, during the stay-home order, four families had come to the shelter and three secured their own place after starting the process before the pandemic.
“It’s interesting how fluid the situation is,” she said.
But it could flow better, she added.