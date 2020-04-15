A Walla Walla man was arrested this morning on a federal probation violation after police used a less lethal projectile at a home in the 300 block of Grape Street.
At about 8 a.m., Christopher M. Crump, 27, was given multiple verbal warnings to get on the ground, but he didn’t comply, according to Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Eric Knudson. When he dropped his hands, officers thought he might have been reaching for a weapon. They deployed the projectile, which struck his thigh.
After more warnings, Crump got on the ground and was handcuffed.
He was arrested this morning on a federal probation violation warrant, two local misdemeanor warrants, and obstructing a public servant. He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail and has a $2,200 bail.