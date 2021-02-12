Update: Friday’s proceedings were cancelled because a member of the prosecution team fell ill. The trial is expected to resume 9 a.m. Tuesday.Witnesses for the defense, including the Waitsburg woman accused of killing her boyfriend more than two years ago, took the stand Thursday morning, the eighth day of Leslie M. Moreno’s murder trial in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Moreno, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon.
She allegedly stabbed Allessio in December 2018 and drove in her car from Waitsburg to Walla Walla, sitting on top of his body, while her 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat. Allessio was declared dead by medics shortly thereafter.
Moreno’s former coworker and mentor Mariela Rosas was the first called to testify at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center, where the trial is being held for COVID-19 precautions.
She met a young Moreno living at the Valle Lindo Homes, south of College Place, taking part in Rosas’ summer program for children.
Rosas said she would pray with Moreno and give her advice throughout Moreno’s time working at Children’s Home Society of Washington in Walla Walla.
“She was a sweet girl that has a really difficult life,” Rosas said. “She carried all the burdens of her family.” She described Moreno’s mother and brother as troubled and dependent on Moreno.
Around spring 2018, Rosas said Moreno began to change. Rosas said she was never very aware of Moreno’s relationship with Allessio, but she could see signs of abuse, including a day Moreno came to work with a black eye.
Rosas said she was shocked to hear of Allessio’s death, but stayed in contact with Moreno even when she was in Walla Walla County Jail, offering prayer and support.
Attorney Julie Carlson Straube then called her client, Moreno, to the stand.
Wearing a dark, floral-print dress and a long cardigan, Moreno took the oath from Judge M. Scott Wolfram, and then the mother of two began to tell her own tale of a turbulent life and the troubled man who eventually entered it — Allessio.
Moreno explained much of the same downward spiral toward the end of Allessio’s life as detailed by his family and ex-girlfriend earlier this week. Her version, however, included more excessive drug use on Allessio’s part, including meth, and a string of abuse against her, beginning in the summer of 2018.
The rest of Thursday morning and afternoon was filled with her testimony, spoken quietly and tearfully.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen frequently said into her microphone, “objection: hearsay.”
“Your honor, most of this trial has been hearsay,” Carlson Straube said at one point to the judge.
Wolfram weighed each objection, often asking Carlson Straube to re-word her questions.
Moreno said Allessio had been clean from drugs for a while before relapsing in June 2018, his birthday month.
“He hated his birthday, and he hated it more when it fell on Father’s Day,” she said, mentioning a fragmented relationship with his father.
The couple had just moved to Waitsburg at the time, and life began to unravel, Moreno recounted.
Between his drug binges, he would choke her, push her and he once punched her, she said.
Moreno said his drug use would be sandwiched between terrible withdrawals that left Allessio as a shell of himself — a man torn apart by anger and hatred.
“Every time he was taking more and more, it was taking more and more of his sanity,” Moreno said.
She retaliated one time, punching him in November 2018 after he yelled at her children, she said.
Moreno recounted in detail each morning, afternoon and evening in late December, from Christmas Eve through Dec. 28, 2018, the day Allessio died.
The night of Dec. 26, Allessio was on the streets, she said. His phone service had been cut off by his mother, but Moreno received a text from an unknown number Dec. 27, saying it was Allessio and he needed to be picked up.
“Why did you pick him up?” Carlson Straube asked.
“I still ask myself that to this day,” Moreno replied.
She found him under an overpass and took him back to their Waitsburg home.
She believed he was high that day, she said. As she perceived him coming down from that high, he became angry again. He wrote vitriolic letters and messages, she said.
They watched a movie, and he slept on the couch. She woke early the next day to go to a long-awaited psychiatrist appointment.
When she came home, he was in her bedroom, she said. Her daughter took a nap in her own bedroom, and Moreno fell asleep on the couch.
Then she recalled waking up to a ranting Allessio, who said he needed money for drugs. He tore through her coats in the closet, looking for her debit card, and he began another verbal volley.
“I snapped,” Moreno said, describing a pulsating sensation. She yelled back at him, approached him at the closet and grabbed his wrist. He pushed her back.
He went to the kitchen, and she believed he grabbed a knife at that time. He threatened her, triggering a memory from her past of when someone threatened to kill her with a knife, she said.
“I was so afraid,” Moreno said. “Everything was so fast, but so slow.”
She said she couldn’t recall what happened in the garage or how she got the knife, as seen on her neighbor’s security footage.
She contended that they both had their hands on the knife and tugged it back and forth while he was in the car before she saw him bleeding profusely.
“Did you intentionally harm Marcus?” Carlson Straube asked.
“Never,” Moreno said.
Her story, thus far, ended with her drive into Walla Walla, saying she avoided the first group of law enforcement because she was mad about them trying to stop her while Allessio was bleeding out.
Moreno will take the stand again at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Community Center as the trial continues. It was originally set to resume Friday, but a member of the prosecution team fell ill.