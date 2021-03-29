On Feb. 25, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that unknowingly possessing illicit drugs is about as innocent as walking alone at night.
So reads the opinion written by Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud.
The court ruled in a narrow 5-4 decision that the state’s law classifying illegal drug possession as a Class C felony was not constitutional in that the Legislature overreached its policing powers when the law was written decades ago. It was even recently updated in 2017 to account for legal marijuana possession.
The court ruled that “time has long since passed” for the “constitutional issue” to be addressed. That issue, Gordon McCloud wrote, had to do with the law not addressing “unknowing” possession of drugs, therefore making the entirety or RCW 69.50.4013 an unenforceable and nonchargeable law.
The decision came down. Attorneys and law enforcement stood in shock and the floodgates of a monumental decision were opened in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Now, multiple times a week in court, attorneys utter one single phrase that can shift the tide in a drug possession case — “because of Blake.”
A voluminous verdict
The Blake decision, as it’s come to be known, revolved around a Spokane woman Shannon Blake’s 2016 case where she claimed meth found in her pants was not hers because she bought the pants at a thrift store prior to her arrest.
It’s a story law enforcement and prosecutors have heard many times, and it’s not unexpected, but the fact that it escalated to the Supreme Court and led to the landmark decision was certainly unforeseen.
“I find it hard to believe,” said Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack. “Usually, meth dealers have a very good idea where their meth is,” especially when it’s a drug measured in grams, he said.
The idea that someone would just forget their meth while dropping off pants at a thrift store seemed mostly implausible to Slack, but that’s what the court determined.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle was in a murder trial at the time of the decision. It wasn’t on his radar, as other prosecutors across the state have also said.
In about four decades of legal work in Washington, Nagle said he’s never seen a decision this big.
The work began right away. Nagle and Slack said they met with their deputy prosecutors and faced the facts — they had a lot of work to do.
“Throw them all out,” Nagle said of cases with a lone drug possession charge. “They’re done.”
People in line for drug court began getting phone calls to inform them their cases were dropped and they no longer needed to appear.
In the following weeks after the decision, dozens of people were released from jail or turned in their ankle monitors. Arrest warrants were quashed. Pending charges were erased, Nagle said from his office right across the street from the Walla Walla County Jail.
It’s possible many more will be released, but it will take a long time for prosecutors to dig through the paperwork.
They’ll begin with the simple possession charges, Nagle said. If they’re in jail for the crime or awaiting sentencing, they no longer should be in custody.
Some inmates at the jail and the prison have begun contacting their attorneys and asking to be released early because their sentences include extra time from drug possession charges.
Multiple people have appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court asking for their charges to be amended and their sentences, too.
Prosecutors will eventually get to those cases, but some inmates are getting the ball rolling by contacting their attorneys now, Nagle said.
Arresting arrests
The Blake decision has immediately affected arrests across the state. In College Place, not one arrest was made in a month.
“We haven’t made an arrest since the decision was made,” College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said on Friday, March 26, one month after the decision.
It’s of great concern in the immediate future, he said, because drug treatment in Washington is directly tied to the criminal justice system.
“We also know mental health is huge issue across country,” Tomaras said. “Many are psychosis induced (issues) through narcotics.”
Court-ordered drug treatment is very common as judges often accept plea deals from prosecutors that recommend counseling for drug addiction and psychiatric help for mental health.
Without a “carrot and stick approach,” as Slack calls it, there’s not much that can be done.
“Like it or not, that’s how we’re dealing with it,” Slack said.
Tomaras believes it’s a big step backward for his community.
“How much do we wanna deal with this as a society?” Tomaras said. “This is not a victimless crime.”
In the past, when officers communicated with a crime suspect, or even just somebody pulled over for speeding, officers could have conversations that led to the revelation of drugs, Tomaras said.
Now, even if those conversations happen, and drugs are found, nothing can be done.
The person in question could clearly be having a mental breakdown, induced by drugs, but unless another crime has been committed, the police can’t take them into custody. Officers will still keep an eye on people they’re concerned about, Tomaras said, but medical treatment could likely come after an overdose, instead of before.
One thing that can still be done legally is the drugs can be seized by law enforcement, Nagle said.
“The drugs are still illegal,” Nagle said.
Tomaras said officers can legally seize illicit drugs and destroy them in the department’s evidence locker.
The 62-page opinion by Gordon McCloud does specify that delivering and manufacturing illegal drugs are still chargeable crimes, but drug dealers are often smart people, Slack said.
The local officials concurred that drug dealers are typically smart and will read between the lines — most drug deliveries will likely become smaller in quantity to avoid charges from law enforcement.
Slack said the ruling addresses innocent behavior that had been made illegal, such as a mail carrier delivering a package full of stolen Adderall pills, or a roommate who didn’t know about his roommate’s drugs under the couch.
However, Slack said, his experience has been that those types of cases almost never led to an arrest.
Closing the loophole
With the Legislature’s session continuing at its normal pace, Slack and Nagle said they weren’t optimistic anything could be done, unless an emergency session or special extension were called.
Even then, Slack said, state laws shouldn’t be written in a hurry.
In the meantime, Slack has written up an ordinance for his county commissioners to consider that would add the necessary language to make drug possession illegal, in tandem with the state law.
The only thing that’s missing in the state law, based on Gordon McCloud’s opinion, is the “willfulness” or “intent” to possess drugs.
Tomaras said a similar ordinance is in the works for College Place City Council to consider.
Nagle said he “didn’t know yet” if Walla Walla County would consider such an ordinance. He said if a city or county passes such an ordinance, it could only be charged in municipal or district courts, not superior courts.
Until then, drug courts will continue to be empty their dockets and lawsuits could be coming.
A motion to have the Blake decision reversed has been presented, Slack said. He’s doubtful it will go anywhere.
In the meantime, the first of what could be many lawsuits has been presented in King County, and Slack said the language being used is “troubling.”
The Civil Survival Project filed the class action suit aimed at restoring legal fees and fines to past convicts of drug possession crimes.
Nagle said lawmakers need to keep their eyes on what happens next. Even if such lawsuits don’t hold weight, there are still legal fees that could mount in the millions of dollars for taxpayers as inmates across the state are re-sentenced.
Nagle and Slack both said the pressure has mounted on a legal system that was already burdened.