Killer to be sentenced later this month in premeditated murder of Kyle Martz

The man who killed a Whitman College employee last summer will be sentenced July 23 in Walla Walla County Superior Court on his guilty charge of first-degree murder, including premeditated intent.
Colby J. Hedman, 24, faces a possible 25-year sentence in exchange for his admission of guilt May 6 in the murder of Kyle Martz, 35.
His confession came in front of about 25 people, including attorneys and sobbing family members in the Department 1 courtroom. About 15 people listened from an adjacent courtroom, and a small group listened via Zoom teleconference call.
In pleading, prosecutors agreed to dismiss Hedman’s second count, vehicle theft, and recommended he receive 25 years in prison. He’ll likely also serve 36 months in community custody, and pay applicable restitution and fees.
The judge isn't required to abide by sentencing recommendations.
Hedman, who was in court Wednesday to set the date, will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 23 by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann.
Due to social-distancing regulations, seating is limited to family of the victim and some who want to make a statement.
Masks are required in the courtroom. Others will need to listen via Zoom on a cellphone or computer, but information on how to connect for that was not yet provided.