The girlfriend of a convicted killer pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempting to intimidate a witness and harassment.
A trial date for Alissa J. Prock, 18, was set for Nov. 4-5 by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Scott Wolfram.
According to court documents, Prock has been charged with using a fake social media profile to threaten a woman set to testify in a manslaughter trial for Robert Sregzinski.
Police said Prock was dating Sregzinski, who was sentenced July 31 to more than 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault stemming from a 2016 homicide.
Prock was arrested earlier this month, but has since been released from jail.