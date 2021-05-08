A woman from Kennewick was sentenced for three crimes related to leading Walla Walla are law enforcement on a high-speed chase down U.S. Highway 12 in October 2020.
Alicia Enriquez-Meyer, 21, was sentenced by Judge M. Scott Wolfram to 30 days in jail based on an agreed recommendation between the defendant and prosecutors.
However, Wolfram gave Enriquez-Meyer credit for four days already served in jail with the remainder of the time to be served on an ankle monitor at her Kennewick home and place of work. She must also pay $600 in fees and fines.
Enqiruez-Meyer pleaded guilty in April to charges of eluding law enforcement, reckless endangerment and obstructing law enforcement from the October incident where she led officers, troopers and deputies on a chase from Myra Road to just north of Wallula Junction, where her car stopped working.
She reportedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph and also had to teens and her 2-year-old daughter in the car. One of the teens had warrants for his arrest, troopers said at the time.
The child was released to the care of her grandmother at the time, troopers said.