A woman from Kennewick who led local law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase down U.S. Highway 12 in October 2020 entered a plea deal in Walla Walla County Superior on Friday morning, April 23.
Alicia Enriquez-Meyer, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to elude police — a Class C felony — and reckless endangerment — a gross misdemeanor.
The plea deal with prosecutors eliminated six other charges that were listed at the time of her arrest.
The Kennewick woman will be sentenced at a later date. She faces a maximum of six years in jail plus fines and fees.
Enriquez-Meyer reportedly led Washington State Troopers on the Oct. 10, 2020, pursuit after she failed to stop for Walla Walla County deputies who attempted to pull her over on Myra Road in Walla Walla.
She then reportedly fled west down the highway, at times going more than 100 mph, before she was stopped at gunpoint in the Wallula area, according to state troopers.
Enriquez-Meyer reportedly had her 2-year-old daughter in the car and two teens, one of whom had felony warrants.
The 2-year-old was released to the care of her grandmother, troopers said at the time.