TOUCHET — A Kennewick man was injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 west of here Thursday, Jan. 13.
Enrique Vazquez Sanchez, 42, of Kennewick, was attempting to cross Highway 12 from a private driveway in a 2006 Dodge Ram about 19 miles west of Walla Walla and failed to yield to Kennewick driver David P. Mur, who was westbound in a 2005 Kia Sedona on the highway at about 4:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol reported.
The crash sent Mur, 69, to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries, according to the report. His condition was not immediately available.
Vazquez Sanchez was not injured in the crash and was able to remove his truck from the crash site. Mur's Sedona was totaled and towed from the scene.
Sanchez was cited for failing to yield, Washington State Patrol reported.
